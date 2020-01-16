17-year-old taken into custody after posting threat for SCS high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenager has been taken into custody after posting a threat for Manassas High School.
The post said a shooting would take place at the school Thursday. The post also asked everyone to stay home.
Police located the 17-year-old responsible for the post and she was taken into custody.
Investigators determined the post was false and a juvenile summons was issued for false reporting.
Officers are still at the school for precaution and SCS security was notified of the threat.
The girl has not been identified because she is a juvenile.
Shelby County Schools released the following statement:
We are aware of a threatening social media post involving Manassas High. Law enforcement and security are investigating the post. All students are safe in class this morning. However, as a precaution, more officers are on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.
