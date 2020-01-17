Big change in the weather heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More clouds and continued chilly this afternoon with highs in the low 50s at best. A few showers are possible.. It will be windy with an east wind at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain late. Temperatures will rise through the 50s for most areas. Winds will be south at 15-30 mph with some higher gusts.
WEEKEND: Rain will continue Saturday morning, then move east by afternoon. Some areas may even get a little sun late in the day. Highs will be in the 60s early on Saturday then fall rapidly into the low 30s on Saturday night with a clearing sky. Look for full sunshine Sunday, but highs will only be in the low to mid 40s at best.
NEXT WEEK: Much colder air will stick around with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and lows in the low to mid 20s each morning. Highs will reach the 40s by Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. The next chance of rain will arrive on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
