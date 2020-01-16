Breakdown: Why seeing a fogbow is not that uncommon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everyone knows about rainbows but did you that rainbows can form within fog? Have you ever noticed an arc in the clouds? If so, you likely spotted a fogbow. They are also referred to as a ghost rainbow or white rainbow because they are not as colorful as the traditional rainbow. They can also be referred to as cloudbows when they are seen from up above in an aircraft looking downward. Mariners sometimes call fog bows sea-dogs.