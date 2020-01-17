Cold front brings rain chances to the Mid-South

A cold front will bring rain chances to end the week and start the weekend. Behind this front will be drier conditions but much colder air in place. Expect a cloudy day across the Mid-South today.
Pockets of light rain or drizzle will be possible during the day. Winds will be breezy today, out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph ahead of our approaching front. Nevertheless, the breezy winds will make it feel chilly this morning as we wake up in the 30s across the region. Expect cloudy skies and the light rain to continue through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances go up late tonight as our cold front swings across the region. Winds will stay breezy tonight and temperatures will remain in the 50s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 52.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Southeast around 10 to 20 mph. Low: 52.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain will move in from the west Friday night and after midnight with temperatures rising ahead of the line of showers. We will see rain continue to move east through the Mid-South Saturday morning and exit around midday. Skies will gradually clear from west to east during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach into the lower 60s early in the day and fall into the 50s during the afternoon and end up into the 30s overnight. Sunday will be mainly sunny but cold with afternoon highs in the middle 40s and overnight lows in the middle 20s.
NEXT WEEK: MLK Day on Monday is looking sunny but cold with highs in the middle 30s and lows in the lower 20s. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Wednesday we will keep with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday we are tracking a chance for rain with highs in the lower 50s. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
