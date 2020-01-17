Cold front brings rain chances to the Mid-South

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain will move in from the west Friday night and after midnight with temperatures rising ahead of the line of showers. We will see rain continue to move east through the Mid-South Saturday morning and exit around midday. Skies will gradually clear from west to east during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach into the lower 60s early in the day and fall into the 50s during the afternoon and end up into the 30s overnight. Sunday will be mainly sunny but cold with afternoon highs in the middle 40s and overnight lows in the middle 20s.