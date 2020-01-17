5 Great Things: Donations pour in for north Miss. storm victims; Historic MLK speech donated to UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As parts of the Mid-South continue to recover from devastating storms, people still found ways to make great things happen across the Mid-South this week. Here are five.
We begin with community support after an EF-2 tornado tore through DeSoto County. First responders, county, state leaders and neighbors gave their time and money to help residents. Restaurants even prepared food for communities and crews cleaning up the damage.
As we prepare to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an original copy of his historic 1965 speech in Chicago was donated to the University of Memphis. UofM supporter Avron Fogelman donated the 20-page document, which includes handwritten corrections and additions by Dr. King.
Students from five Shelby County High Schools are designing new shoes for a good cause! Each group chose the cause most important to them from gun violence to breast cancer. The non-profit SoGiv will chose one to be manufactured and produced.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies the Houston Rockets visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Some of the team members played a little basketball with patients and even handed out some swag. Side note: the Grizzlies beat the Rockets 121-to-110.
The Memphis Zoo is home to two new Red Pandas. Xing and Itsuki can be found in the China exhibit. The brothers were born at a zoo in Canada in 2014. The two are most active and visible in the morning.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.