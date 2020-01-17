Gridiron Girl Aniah Echols gets ultimate NFL surprise

NEW YORK (WMC) - A 13-year-old teen from Oxford, Mississippi who also happens to be a football player received a special surprise Friday morning on “Good Morning America.”
Aniah Echols who is the first girl to join her middle school’s football team was a guest on the show to share her story. The Gridiron Girl was surprised by NFL Star Michael Strahan and even got some hot tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, all expenses paid.
The surprise left her speechless.
Back in September 2019, Aniah told WMC Action News 5 she was the starting right tackle for the Oxford Middle School Chargers -- motivated by proving a point that girls can do so much more than people think.
