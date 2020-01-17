Latest on more rain chances & the return of much colder air

Expect a cloudy day across the Mid-South today. Pockets of light rain or drizzle will be possible during the day. Winds will be breezy today, out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph ahead of our approaching front. Nevertheless, the breezy winds will make it feel chilly this morning as we wake up in the 30s across the region. Expect cloudy skies and the light rain to continue through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances go up late tonight as our cold front swings across the region. Winds will stay breezy tonight and temperatures will remain in the 50s.