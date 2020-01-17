Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SENATE 2020-TENNESSEE
US Senate Dems' campaign arm endorses Mackler in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The campaign arm for U.S. Senate Democrats is endorsing James Mackler for an open seat in Tennessee. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced the endorsement Thursday. Mackler is a former Army helicopter pilot who is now a Nashville attorney. In the primary election, Mackler faces Memphis environmentalist and activist Marquita Bradshaw, and Nashville consultant and professor Diana Onyejiaka. Republicans have held both Tennessee Senate seats since 1994. Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty and trauma surgeon Manny Sethi are the top Republican contenders in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander.
CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE
2 new Tennessee counties now positive for deer disease
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says two new Tennessee counties have had deer test positive for chronic wasting disease, and a third county has been classified high-risk. The agency said in a news release Thursday that deer tested positive in Haywood and Chester counties in southwest Tennessee. The release said Lauderdale County was classified high-risk after a deer tested positive in Tipton County within 10 miles of the Lauderdale County line. Approximately 400 deer tested positive in southwest Tennessee during the 2019-20 deer season, mostly from Hardeman and Fayette counties. Madison, Shelby and Tipton counties are also positive for the disease.
JAIL CENSORSHIP
Tennessee jail can't censor magazines because of staples
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Marshall County jail can no longer censor a Florida-based nonprofit's publications solely because they contain staples. U.S. District Judge William Campbell signed a permanent injunction on Tuesday that spells out how the county will deal with magazines published by the Human Rights Defense Center. The injunction says jailers can remove the staples if they believe they pose a security threat. The injunction also gives the nonprofit a chance to appeal if the publications are censored for other reasons. The Human Rights Defense Center says the jail has censored at least 100 copies of its Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News.
NASHVILLE AIRPORT
Nashville airport hits 18.3M travelers in 2019, a new record
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's airport hit 18.3 million travelers in 2019, registering a seventh year in a row of record-setting growth. Nashville International Airport says the traveler total was an increase of more than 2.2 million compared to the 2018 calendar year. Last year was the airport's first to see an increase of more than 2 million passengers. By 2024, the airport plans to have finished additional parking garages, a new concourse and terminal wings, expanded central terminal and security checkpoint, a state-of-the-art international arrivals facility, a new concessions program, an administration building, on-site hotel, an enhanced airport roadway system and potential transit connection.
MLK HOLIDAY-MEMPHIS
Free admission, Census info at Memphis museum on MLK day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The National Civil Rights Museum will be providing free admission and information about voting and the upcoming U.S. Census during a celebration of The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday in Memphis, Tennessee. The museum hosts events each year on the holiday, which is Monday. The museum is located on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel, where King was killed while standing on a balcony on April 4, 1968. The museum is working with organizations to offer information about voter education, empowerment and registration. Throughout Memphis, volunteers will be working on community cleanup and beautification projects.
TITANS-PARTY
Free watch party set for Titans-Chiefs game on Sunday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans fans can gather in Nashville for a free viewing party to watch the team play in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Kansas City. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said the party will include live music, giveaways and other activities starting at 11 a.m. Sunday on Lower Broadway. The game is at 2:05 p.m. Two large screens will be set up to show the game feed. Fans can bring blankets and collapsible chairs. Food trucks will be on site with water, soda and beer available. No large bags or backpacks will be allowed.