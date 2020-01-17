MATA experiencing system-wide network outage impacting calls and computer systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA has been experiencing a system-wide computer and phone outage since 5 a.m. Friday morning.
MATA says the outage is affecting calls to MATAplus and Customer Service, as well as computer systems for bus and trolley operations.
It is unsure when the issue will be resolved. MATA is providing updates via social media and Omnialert.
According to MATA’s Twitter account, their 5:45 and 6:15 a.m. buses departed from headquarters on time.
We will update this story once we receive more information.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.