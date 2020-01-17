Memphis International Airport sets sights on a travel plaza

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From trains to planes and automobiles! Memphis International Airport officials have high hopes for a travel plaza on the property.
Airport officials confirm they want to build a plaza near the cell phone lot as you drive onto airport property that would be a stop for food and gas.
The venture would be a public-private partnership but no plans have been finalized.
As you know, Concourse 'B' inside Memphis International Airport is already in the middle of a $214 million renovation which is scheduled to be finished in 2021.
The concourse will house 23 gates, accommodating 6 million passengers, which is about 50 percent more traffic than the current airport traffic numbers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.