Memphis man accused of raping, attempting to kill woman with porcelain toilet top

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after investigators said he raped and attempted to kill a woman inside a vacant apartment.
The victim said she met Derrick Rice while walking south in the 1700 block of Winchester near a Citgo Gas Station.
While they were walking, Rice asked if they could get out of the rain and go to an apartment in the 3600 block of Cazassa Drive in Whitehaven, according to MPD.
She told investigators the apartments were abandoned. He asked her for sex, but she refused.
Police reports said the woman tried to leave the apartment, but Rice grabbed her and forced her back into the apartment.
She was forced to perform sexual acts, the tried to flee the scene. But police said Rice began to beat her with a porcelain toilet top.
Eventually, she was able to run away from the apartment before she passed out.
Investigators said the victim has several broken bones and had to get 57 stitches on her face and scalp.
Rice has been charged with aggravated rape, kidnapping, and attempted murder. He’s expected to appear in court Jan. 21.
