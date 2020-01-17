MLGW volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday morning, dozens of MLGW employees were hard at work in the Dave Wells community.
"We have more than 100 volunteers who are going door to door and who are cleaning up the neighborhood," said MLGW's Community and External Affairs VP Gale Jones Carson.
This is MLGW's way of honoring Dr. King's legacy of service. Volunteers picked up trash, raked leaves and gave out information kits.
"We also have weatherization information in the kit for our customers so they can find low-cost, no-cost ways to reduce their energy consumption," said Carson.
WMC Action News 5 was there as Mary Wainwright approached a group of volunteers. She had found a kit at her sister's door and wanted to get her financial assistance.
Turns out, Wainwright retired from MLGW after 30 years of working there. She says the company taught her about serving others.
"It made me so happy to see that my fellow co-workers were in this neighborhood," said Wainwright.
It was a day of serving others in memory of a man who served so many.
“That’s a responsibility that we have to our customers and that’s what we want to do. We want to help them in any way we can,” said Carson.
