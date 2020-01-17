Shelby Co. judge rules TSSAA’s decision regarding James Wiseman, Ryan Boyce is void

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge has struck down the TSSAA’s ruling against former East High School basketball players James Wiseman and Ryan Boyce.
Wiseman and Boyce were suspended in the 2017-18 season because TSSAA regulations rule a student is ineligible for 12 months if he transfers to a school where an athletic coaching link exists.
Wiseman and Boyce both transferred to East High after playing on “Team Penny” in AAU basketball.
Penny Hardaway did not coach that team, but he runs the “Team Penny” organization.
On Jan. 10, Chancellor Jim Kyle ruled that since the TSSAA did not allow the Shelby County School Board to attend the meeting in which the eligibility decision was made, then that decision is void.
East High took the Class AAA state title that season.
The TSSAA will not comment since the case is still in the court system
