Law enforcement agencies present 2019 Memphis crime data, crime reduction strategies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local and state law enforcement officials gathered Friday to present an update regarding Memphis crime data of 2019 and violent crime reduction strategies and operations.
Data shows that overall crime and violent crime decreased in the city over the past year which contributes to a downward trend since 2017.
According to Dr. Michael Dunavant says most resources and time are used to combat violent crime which reduced by 8.2 percent over the past year and more than 13 percent over the past two years.
There was a reduction in aggravated assaults, a drastic reduction in business robberies, carjackings and rape.
Dunavant credits these reductions to collaborative work and resources between local and state law enforcement agencies.
