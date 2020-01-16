Tracking more rain and the return of colder temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: NE 10-15 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Cloudy Wind: E 5-15 High: 52
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain Late Wind: S 15-20 Low: 52
THE WEEKEND: Rain will move in from the west Friday night after midnight with temperatures rising ahead of the line of showers. Rain will continue to move east through the Mid-South Saturday morning and exit around midday with skies gradually clearing from west to east during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s early in the day and fall into the 50s during the afternoon and end up near 30 overnight. Sunday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures in the mid 30s and lows in the lower 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 50s.
