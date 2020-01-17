Workers robbed at gunpoint inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day on the job ended in terror for workers inside a home near Binghampton. They were robbed at gunpoint as thieves took their tools, phones and even their clothes.
“That’s scary cause I live here and I didn’t hear anything," said Tonesha Hopson, lives nearby.
Tonesha Hopson lives right next door to a house that was being renovated.
She had no idea the workers inside were being robbed at gunpoint.
“That’s really sad. I think one guy had $400 in his wallet and the other one had like $60,” one neighbor said.
Police say four suspects walked into the house, making one worker lie on the ground in the living room taking his pants with his Honduran ID, wallet and cell phone.
The other workers were forced to lie face down in the kitchen and the same things were taken from them. The crooks also took the keys to two vans and DeWalt tools.
Skycop cameras installed in the neighborhood caught the four suspects walking down the sidewalk. Investigators say the men are 25 to 30 years old.
One neighbor said a similar robbery with clothing taken happened to her boyfriend several days before the incident on Jan. 10.
Neighbors say they are tired of crime in their neighborhood and they want it to stop. They also feel for the victims.
“They were just really trying to make an honest living feet their families, pay their bills do their jobs. They weren’t bothering nobody.”
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
