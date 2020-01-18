Documents show SCS teacher accused of having sexual relationship with boy gave him a cell phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have surfaced about a Shelby County Schools teacher accused of raping a teenage boy.
Marvin Straughter was arrested late last year after a man told police Straughter and his great-grandson were in a sexual relationship.
Documents from the State Board of Education show Straughter had given the 14-year-old boy a cell phone.
The phone was confiscated by another teacher in early December. A few days later, Straughter contacted the teacher saying it was his phone.
At that point, the teacher had already given the phone to the assistant principal per the district’s cell phone policy. The boy’s great-grandfather then contacted police.
Straughter is a fifth grade teacher at Oakhaven Elementary School and is currently on administrative leave.
He’s due back in court Jan. 21.
