Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An East Tennessee man says the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville knew about abuse allegations against a music teacher nearly a year before it took action against him. A diocese spokesman says church officials only learned of accusations against the teacher when Michael Boyd filed a lawsuit last July. But Boyd says he told church officials about the abuse eleven months earlier. After the lawsuit was filed, officials suspended the teacher and then terminated him. The diocese says the termination was unrelated to Boyd's lawsuit. The diocese settled with Boyd for $100,000 in November, although it says it found no validity to Boyd's claims.