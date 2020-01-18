Memphis sees downward trend in violent crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New crime statistics show Memphis is moving away from being a city notorious for violent crime. US Attorney Mike Dunavant announced Friday the city’s crime rate is the lowest it’s been in a long time.
In 2019 the city’s violent crime drop by just over eight percent. Law enforcement officials say those numbers are the result the local, state, and federal partnership working in tandem since 2017 to combat the issue.
The numbers calculated by the Memphis Police Department across the board in nearly every major crime show the drop in violent crimes across the city since 2017. The result of multi-agency targeted approach to tackle crime.
“These quantitative measures represent real lives saved. Real victims avoided. And better quality of life for our citizens,” said U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant.
The data-driven policing came as a result of the newly formed Public Safety Partnership joining local, state, and federal agencies together to combat the city’s growing crime rate. Now, three years later they are showing off the results of the collaborative effort.
“Hats off to the partnership. It is a great thing. It’s not common across the country for all of these different agencies to get along and work together as well as we do,” said Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Since 2017, violent crime as a whole in Memphis has dropped 13.1 percent. Despite the downward trends law enforcement continues their efforts to drive down the city’s murder rate, which was up between 2018 and 2019.
“That is the most heinous crime that we tend to deal with and we are fully committed to increasing our staffing,” said Director Mike Rallings, MPD.
And the recent juvenile violent crime rate spike will also be a focus for 2020
“Juvenile violent crime rate is up and it is disturbing. But I guess if there is any glimmer of hope it is that it is a fairly small number of juveniles in the community that are driving that crime,” said Weirich.
But these numbers, proving to be a start in their relentless fight on Memphis’s crime.
US Attorney Michael Dunavant says the recent federal resources coming into Memphis played a role in crime fighting abilities with more federal funds coming to the Bluff City later this year to bolster their efforts.
