MLK Days of Service: Helping others become financially fit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, Mid-Southerners are rolling up their sleeves to give back as part of MLK Days of Service.
It's not just about breaking a sweat but helping people in ways that would honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy. That includes helping people become more financial fit.
Despite a robust economy with near record-low unemployment, a recent consumer survey from the Financial Health Network found only 29 percent of Americans would describe themselves as "financially healthy."
Nearly one in five said they struggle with just about everything.
"Studies have shown that financial stress is the biggest stress that people have in their lives," said Molly Polatty with the Shelby County Trustee's office.
The trustee's office brought together a room of experts at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library on Saturday for an event they called "Passport to Financial Fitness."
"We have a room full of experts on a variety of topics: education, banking, credit, tax preparation, obviously property taxes," said Polatty.
It's part of the MLK Days of Service, a series of volunteer projects to honor the late civil rights leader.
"So many people talk about Dr. King's heart for doing service in the community and they don't necessarily focus as much on his poverty campaign that was kicking off right before he was assassinated," said Polatty. “Had he survived, I think that would’ve been the focus of his later years was really to help people that are struggling financially.”
Sharon Jones was among the many people who showed up Saturday.
"It's a lot of information," Jones said. "Helpful information."
Jones said because Dr. King dreamed of helping others, there's no doubt how he would feel about this program.
"I think he would be so happy about it," Jones said. "And I think we need to do more of it, so I think he would have loved this. He would have loved it."
To find more MLK Days of Service events, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.