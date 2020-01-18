Prepare for a big temperature drop & breezy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The cold front that gave us rain this morning has moved east. The pattern will be much drier in the days ahead but get ready for much colder temperatures beginning tonight. Not only will be it colder, it will also be breezy at times which will make it feel colder.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: N 10-15 Low: 31
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15 High: 42
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: N 5-10 Low: 23
THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will start to tumble late this afternoon along with skies gradually clearing from west to east. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and much cooler with afternoon highs in the low 40s and overnight lows falling into the low to mid 20s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows dipping into the teens and lower 20s. Tuesday will be sunny and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain mainly later in the day along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
