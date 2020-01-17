Rainy & windy start to the weekend then get ready for the cold

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows dipping into the teens and lower 20s. Tuesday will be sunny and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s.