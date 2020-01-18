Tracking wind & rain to start the weekend

A cold front will push across the region this morning. This front will bring rain and wind as it moves east across the area.
We are tracking a wet start to the day across the Mid-South. A cold front will cause our temperatures to rise and rain to blanket the area this morning. Rain will linger across the region through midday, then pushing east of the region through the afternoon. Winds will be gusty as the front arrives across the region and then remain breezy through the evening. Highs will reach into the 60s today and then drastically drop into the 30s tonight. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon, becoming mostly clear tonight with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, giving us a bit of a wind chill, overnight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 70% AM. Winds: Becoming Northwest around 10 to 20 mph. High: 62.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 31.
SUNDAY: Expect a cold day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Highs will struggle to warm into the middle to lower 40s with northwest winds around 10 mph, giving us a bit of a wind chill. Lows Sunday night will drop into the 20s, under mainly clear skies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday are looking very cold. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will only warm into the middle to upper 30s with overnight lows remaining in the 20s. Skies will remain sunny during the day and clear overnight as we move through the start of the week. Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs back into the middle 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. Rain chances return to end the week, thus giving us mostly cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday, we are looking at highs back in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
