Tracking wind & rain to start the weekend

We are tracking a wet start to the day across the Mid-South. A cold front will cause our temperatures to rise and rain to blanket the area this morning. Rain will linger across the region through midday, then pushing east of the region through the afternoon. Winds will be gusty as the front arrives across the region and then remain breezy through the evening. Highs will reach into the 60s today and then drastically drop into the 30s tonight. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon, becoming mostly clear tonight with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, giving us a bit of a wind chill, overnight.