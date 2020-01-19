It will get even colder tonight!

THIS WEEK: Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows dipping into the teens and lower 20s. A weak disturbance will move across the area Monday night and could produce a few flurries. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain mainly later in the day along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.