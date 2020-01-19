It will get even colder tonight!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Prepare for another cold night as temperatures will fall into the 20s and wind chills will be in the teens and single digits on Monday morning.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 23.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10 High: 42
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with isolated flurries possible. Wind: NE 5 Low: 24
THIS WEEK: Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows dipping into the teens and lower 20s. A weak disturbance will move across the area Monday night and could produce a few flurries. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain mainly later in the day along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.