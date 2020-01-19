Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

EX-SUBSTITUTE TEACHER SLAIN
Fort Smith woman sentenced for killing ex-substitute teacher
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A 22-year-old Fort Smith woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the beating death of a former long-time substitute teacher. Taylor Cynthia Elkins was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. She had faced a possible life term if convicted of the July 2019 death of 72-year-old William Dubois in his Fort Smith home.
SHERIFF'S FATHER SLAIN
Arkansas man convicted of killing Oklahoma sheriff's father
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been convicted of killing the father of an Oklahoma county sheriff. Ricky Rainwater of Fort Smith was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the September 2018 death of Larry Lane Sr. in Cherokee County. A jury recommended life in prison for the murder conviction and formal sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20. Rainwater argued that Lane had made unwanted sexual advances toward him. Lane's son, Larry Lane Jr., is sheriff of Sequoyah County.
LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Officer's attorney says city not fully reinstating officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The attorney for a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist says the city hasn't fully complied with a judge's order to reinstate the officer. A Pulaski County judge on Friday said he'll hold a hearing next week on the request by Officer Charles Starks' attorney to hold the city in contempt. Starks was fired over last year's fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox earlier this month ordered the city to reinstate Starks. Starks' attorney says the officer, however, hasn't issued him his badge, identification or gun.
OIL LEAK-ARKANSAS
Integrity tests done on Arkansas oil pipeline that ruptured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A company tested the integrity of a segment of pipeline that has been idle since it ruptured in 2013, spilling 5,000 barrels of crude oil in a Arkansas neighborhood and causing more than $57 million in damage. The tests that were conducted on the Permian Express pipeline from Wednesday through Friday suggest that pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LLC is considering reopening it for the first time since the spill in Mayflower. But company officials declined to tell the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record when or if it planned to do so. Exxon owned the pipeline during the spill and is still a minority owner.
ARKANSAS FLOODING
Panel OKs funding for levee repair along Arkansas River
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A state commission has approved nearly $9 million in funding to repair levees that were damaged by record flooding last year. The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved the $8.8 million in grant funding Thursday for 14 groups overseeing levees along the Arkansas River that were damaged last year by the floods. The largest grants were for $1.6 million for the Riverdale area in Little Rock and $1.5 million for a levee district in Dardanelle.
WINTER WEATHER
Chicago flights halted; plane slides off Kansas City taxiway
CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights for hours in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport — one of the nation's busiest — due to a sprawling winter storm. The alert on the agency's website was lifted at 9:45 p.m. CST. By then, hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport. Earlier in the day, a plane slid off an icy taxiway in Kansas City, Missouri.