Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Pumps to help take some of the pressure off a dam that's perilously close to failing are on site to help drain Oktibbeha County Lake. The Starkville Daily News reports the pumps arrived Friday after a contract for their rental was agreed upon. It was authorized Thursday in anticipation of Saturday's forecasted rain. The area near the dam could receive one-fourth of an inch of rain, though watershed from an 18-mile radius will also contribute to rising water levels at the lake. A breach of the dam would endanger about 130 properties and nine highways downstream.