Much colder air in place to end the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will stay on the cold side. Sunny skies will prevail with highs only in the upper 30s and lows dropping into the lower 20s. A weak disturbance will roll in late Monday night into Tuesday morning, giving us the potential for a few snow flurries. Tuesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the middle 20s. Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Thursday and Friday we are tracking our next weather maker, that will bring rain chances late Thursday into our Friday. Expect highs to end the week to return to the 50s with lows in the 40s then 30s.