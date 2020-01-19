Much colder air in place to end the weekend

Cold front moved east yesterday, and cold arctic air moved into the region from the north, giving us a much colder pattern to end the weekend and start the week ahead.
Get ready for a very cold day across the Mid-South. Sunny skies will prevail as high pressure settles into the region. Highs today will only climb into the lower 40s but with winds around 10 to 15 mph out of the northwest today, we are tracking wind chills staying in the 20s and 30s through the afternoon hours. Tonight, we will keep with mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the lower 20s and north winds will remain around 5 to 10 mph. That means wind chills will be in the teens and single digits as we wake up on Monday morning.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 42.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 23.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will stay on the cold side. Sunny skies will prevail with highs only in the upper 30s and lows dropping into the lower 20s. A weak disturbance will roll in late Monday night into Tuesday morning, giving us the potential for a few snow flurries. Tuesday we are back to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the middle 20s. Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Thursday and Friday we are tracking our next weather maker, that will bring rain chances late Thursday into our Friday. Expect highs to end the week to return to the 50s with lows in the 40s then 30s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows in the 30s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.