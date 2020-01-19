Police searching for 15 year-old runaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need helping find a missing 15-year-old.
The victim’s grandmother told police her granddaughter, Ariana Wright, ran away and has not been seen since 7 a.m. Thursday morning when she was dropped off at Wooddale High School for school.
She said she told Wright several days prior to the incident that they were all going to move to Indiana.
Her granddaughter stated that if they were to move to Indiana with her parents, she would run away before moving back, and if they were to make it out to Indiana then she would runaway from there as well.
Wright is five feet, five inches and weighs about 152 pounds. She has black and gold box braids. Wright was last seen wearing a black and pink Adidas short sleeved T-shirt, black and white Adidas jogging pants, a white coat with a hood, pink Nike Airmax tennis shoes, and a pink backpack.
The victim is diagnosed with PTSD, ADHD, and anxiety, but her grandmother says she has been taking her medications.
If you see the Ariana Wright, contact Memphis Police.
