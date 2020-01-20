Best Life: Are you suffering from metabolic jet lag?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – When you think of jet lag you think of traveling. Whether it is from Los Angeles to Miami or from New York to Paris, that time change can throw off your inner body clock causing poor sleep, daytime fatigue and problems with your stomach. But traveling is not the only way to cause it.
Breakfast at 7 a.m., lunch at noon, dinner at 6 p.m., it’s easy to keep to the schedule during the week - but then comes the weekend!
A study in Cell Magazine found that changing your eating schedule on the weekends can cause your body clock to get out of whack and cause metabolic jet lag.
A study by Cell Press found that most adults eat within a 15-hour window, but on the weekends, people wake up later, start eating later and they eat for longer periods of time, literally throwing their body into jet lag.
And it comes with some serious health consequences like diabetes, obesity and high blood sugar. But this doesn’t mean you have to give up brunch. The same study found that instead of eating 15 hours a day if you only eat for 10 hours a day on Saturday and Sunday, you can reduce your calorie consumption by 21% and keep your body clock in synch on the weekends.
If those late-night cravings do show up: try to eat apple slices with your favorite nut butter, carrot, and celery sticks with hummus or plain air-popped popcorn. These snacks are low in calories and high in nutrition.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Keon Broadnax, Writer, and Robert Walko, Editor.
