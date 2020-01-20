Bitter cold and a chance for flurries

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be another cold day tomorrow with high temperatures around 40 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average. Low temperatures will once again be in the 20s tomorrow night. It will be sunny and dry through Wednesday. High temperatures will go up into the upper 40s and lower 50s at the end of the week, but there will be a chance for rain. Showers will begin early Thursday and last through Friday morning. We will be drying out by Friday afternoon.