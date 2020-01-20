Bitter cold and a chance for flurries

Wind chills are in the single digits and teens this morning. Actual temperatures will stay below freezing all morning. High temperatures will only climb to the upper 30s later and it will feel even cooler with a north wind. We will be dry with sunshine today, but there will be more clouds and a chance for flurries tonight. Accumulation will be little none with the best chances north of I-40. Lows tonight will be in the lower 20s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 37. Winds will be north 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 24. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be another cold day tomorrow with high temperatures around 40 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average. Low temperatures will once again be in the 20s tomorrow night. It will be sunny and dry through Wednesday. High temperatures will go up into the upper 40s and lower 50s at the end of the week, but there will be a chance for rain. Showers will begin early Thursday and last through Friday morning. We will be drying out by Friday afternoon.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
