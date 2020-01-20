City of Memphis will open warming center for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will open a warming center this evening for those in need. Warming centers were established by the city so people can escape extremely cold conditions.
If you need a place to stay warm, the Lewis Senior Center will open Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. and close Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. The warming center is located at 1188 North Parkway, Memphis, TN 38105.
If you or someone you know needs transportation to the heating center, contact the Office of Emergency Management(OEM) at 901-636-2525.
For those needing shelter accommodations, seek assistance from the Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Ave. or The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue.
