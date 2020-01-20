3 detained in shooting, crash on Shelby Drive, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies are investigating a shooting near Shelby Drive and Bethany Drive after shots were fired Monday afternoon.
According to deputies on the scene, two vehicles were exchanging gunfire while driving. As deputies attempted to stop one of the vehicles, the driver kept going and struck another vehicle at Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue.
Three suspects have been detained.
No injuries related to the shooting or crash have been reported.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office expects traffic to be delayed in the area during the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.