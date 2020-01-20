Rozelle Elementary cancels classes Tuesday due to weekend kitchen fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A kitchen fire caused extensive damage at Rozelle Elementary School over the weekend causing the school to cancel class Tuesday.
According to Shelby County Schools, the fire cause a large flood in the cafeteria Saturday, but the rest of the school was not directly impacted. Classes are canceled out of caution for students.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but clean up and restoration efforts are underway.
SCS says as of now, a nutrition team will deliver lunch to students in their classrooms when they return.
An update is expected to be issued Tuesday afternoon.
