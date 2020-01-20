Sports greats honored during 18th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Grizzlies will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by honoring African American trailblazers in the sports industry.
The annual Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium will feature honorees for the 15th Annual Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award. NBA, WNBA and NFL greats like Sheryl Swoopes, Doug Williams, Robert Parish, and Caron Butler will be honored during the MLK Day celebration.
Swoopes, Williams, Parish, and Butler will be recognized for their dedicated and significant contributions to civil and human rights and for laying the foundation for future leaders through their careers in sports in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
