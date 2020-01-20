Thousands expected to visit the National Civil Rights Museum for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jan. 20 marks the 37th anniversary of the first federal holiday honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
President Ronald Reagan signed a bill in 1983 declaring the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
It is intended as a day of service. Many cities and towns will host parades or hold special ceremonies to honor MLK Day.
King was assassinated on Apr. 4 1968 at the Lorraine Motel.
Now, thousands are expected to visit the National Civil Rights Museum in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Organizers spent weeks preparing for the rush of guests. Officials said the focus of the King Day celebration this year is community service and social justice.
There will be performances, family-friendly activities and of course, you can experience the museum itself.
Admission to the museum is free for MLK Day, thanks to FedEx.
The museum is also hosting a food drive and a blood drive. The food drive benefits the Mid-South Food Bank and the blood drive benefits Vitalant.
People who donate canned goods to the food drive will receive $2 off one future museum visit this year.
If you want to donate to the blood drive, you will get free admission to the King Day activities and events for four people.
You’ll also get express entry into the museum and guest passes for up to four people to visit the museum any day this year.
