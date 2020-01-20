Ways to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the Mid-South are celebrating the life and legacy of Revered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Thousands will be headed to the National Civil Rights Museum, participate in the National Day Service, and attend the Grizzlies game tonight.
Here’s how you can participate in MLK Day events across the city of Memphis.
If you’ve never been to the National Civil Rights Museum, here’s your chance. Thanks to FedEx, everyone who visits the NCRM today will have free admission.
People who donate canned goods to the food drive will receive $2 off one future museum visit this year.
If you want to donate to the blood drive, you will get free admission to the King Day activities and events for four people.
You’ll also get express entry into the museum and guest passes for up to four people to visit the museum any day this year.
Many will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to the community. Students at White Station High School plan to plant trees on their campus to remember Dr. King. They plan to begin around 1 p.m.
FedEx volunteers will spend the morning packing 30,000 meals to support Rise Against Hunger(RAH). Volunteers across the country plan to pack 170,00 meals total for the organization. If you would like to participate, they will begin packing at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. at 4325 Executive Drive in Southaven, MS.
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will write letters to Civil Rights pioneers and current City of Memphis sanitation workers to thank them for their service.
The Memphis Grizzlies will honor African American sports legends like Sheryl Swoopes, Doug Williams, Robert Parish, and Caron Butler starting at 2:30 p.m.
The 2020 Grammy Award-nominated and Memphis based blues band Southern Avenue will perform the national anthem.
Also, the MLK Day halftime ceremony will feature a tribute video and performance by Grammy Award-winning singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr., best known for his role in the Broadway hit Hamilton.
The game against the New Orleans Pelicans will begin at 4 p.m. at the FedEx Forum. If you would like to purchase a ticket to the Martin Luther King Celebration Game, visit girzzlies.com/tickets.