Woman accused of stealing new vehicle after forging signature on car title

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing theft charges after she allegedly used whiteout on a car title to forge her name and steal the vehicle.
Saturday the owner of the vehicle called police saying she was following a vehicle that was stolen from her, described as a new, white Nissan Altima. Memphis police later identified the suspect as Christ Hobbs.
Officers located the vehicle turning onto Watkins Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. Hobbs provided the paperwork for police after they asked where she purchased the vehicle.
Investigators contacted Mt. Moriah Auto Sales where they were advised the vehicle belonged to the victim and not Hobbs. According to the affidavit, investigators also noticed the original signature had been covered with whiteout where Hobbs signed her name.
She was taken into custody and provided a statement admitting to theft and forgery.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.