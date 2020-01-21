Another cloudy and cold morning in the Mid-South

It's a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. We are waking up to cloud cover, but we will see some sunshine in the afternoon. However, it will be another chilly day with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will build back in tonight and lows will drop to the 20s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38. Winds will be northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 26. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually rise through the end of the week. Highs will be in the lower 40s tomorrow and upper 40s Friday. It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but it will be dry. Rain will arrive by early Thursday morning and scattered showers will continue all day. We could even see some lingering rain through Friday morning, but it will be moving out by late afternoon.
WEEKEND: Cloud cover will stick around for most of the day Saturday and highs will be in the upper 40s. With more sunshine on Sunday, high temperatures will rise to the lower 50s.
