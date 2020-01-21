Applications now available for Mayor Harris’ Youth Summer Work Experience program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is bringing back the Summer Work Experience program for a second year.
The mayor’s office will choose about 50 participants to work in Shelby County government, nonprofits and businesses. The seven-week program teaches participants communications, bookkeeping, organization, customer service skills and more.
The program is open to Shelby County youth ages 16 to 24 who have graduated or are enrolled in high school or a GED equivalent program. Participants will gain connections and knowledge through a weekly paid professional development course.
Students will earn $10 per hour, and a limited number of team leaders will earn $15 per hour. Team leaders must be 18 or older.
Apply now through Feb. 21 at www.shelbycountytn.gov/youth-jobs. Participants will be chosen at random through a lottery. Team leaders will be chosen through an interview process.
Participants must be available to work Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 1 through July 24. They must also attend HR and job orientation this spring.
The list of participants will be posted on Youth Jobs web page under “For Youth” no later than Tuesday, March 31. Alternates will also be posted at that time.
Nonprofits and businesses interested in hosting a Summer Work Experience participant should fill out the “Contact” form on the Youth Jobs web page.
