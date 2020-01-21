Best Life: Get the most out of your time on social media

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are all in the top five most used social media apps with each exceeding over 75 million monthly users.
Every five seconds there is a new Facebook profile created. There are over 6,000 tweets sent every second, and the like button on Instagram is hit 4.2 billion times a day. But how can you get the most from social media to make money? Save money? Network?
The marketplace feature on your Facebook app? It is an online shopping channel that allows users to buy and sell from their local community.
Like Twitter? It is all about timing. Over 50% of users that tweet at a brand expect a response within an hour. In order, to see how people respond to your tweets use Tweriod. This tool will give you recommendations on when to send out the tweet for the maximum amount of clicks.
As for Snapchat, they have a new way of shopping. Users can now point their camera at a product or barcode and amazon will appear on your screen with a price.
And finally, if you feel that you cannot fully express yourself the way you would like create a fake Instagram or Finsta or use the platform Behance to let your true-self out. With ways to be more engaged online.
Looking for a retweet? Trackmaven looked at over 1.7 million tweets and learned that the best time to post your tweet for retweets is between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern time. While the best time to post on Facebook for engagement is on Fridays.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Keon Broadnax, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.