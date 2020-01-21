Best Life: Preventing kidney stones in kids

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Kidney stones are a hard calcium mass formed in the kidneys, and sometimes they stay in the kidney and cause no issues. But if they try to pass out of the kidney and get stuck, they can cause extreme pain.
Now, they are beginning to show up more and more in children! Ivanhoe reports on how you can stop your child from going through this.
Each year more than a half-million Americans go to the ER for kidney stones! Severe pain, bloody urine, and vomiting are just three of the awful symptoms. But even worse, they’re increasing in children.
“The rate is increasing at about 5% per year. So, it’s a dramatic increase,” shared Gregory Tasian, MD, MSc, MSCE, Attending Urologist, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
And those who have stones have a 50% risk of developing another one within five to seven years. Risk factors for kids include being overweight, being dehydrated, and being prescribed unnecessary antibiotics.
“Right now, we know that there’s these five antibiotics that are associated with kidney stones, mainly cephalosporins as you said, broad-spectrum penicillin’s which is something like Augmentin,” continued Dr. Tasian.
Risk also increases during temperature extremes – so make sure your child drinks extra fluids in the heat of the summer and cold of winter. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute suggests putting your child on the dash diet to decrease the risk of developing stones.
Small kidney stones may pass at home with extra fluids. For others, you may need medication or shock wave therapy to break up the stone, or a ureteroscopy. But you should not wait longer than six weeks if trying to pass it on your own. To know more about the dash diet, go to www.dashdiet.org.
Contributors to this news report include: Hayley Hudson, Field Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.