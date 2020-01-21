Brief sunshine today but more clouds and showers on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will give way to sunshine the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures will only climb into the upper 30s to around 40. It will feel slightly colder with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear early then increasing clouds by morning. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph. Showers will arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday night and there may even be a brief wintry mix in northeast Arkansas but it won’t amount to anything.
THURSDAY: More rain is likely during the day tapering off in the evening. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s. Clouds will linger Thursday night with lows in the 30s.
FRIDAY: There could be a stray shower in the morning, but clouds will be the main issue as highs remain in the low to mid 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry and cool with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday and lows in the low to mid 30s. It’s looking warmer early next week with highs back in the 50s Monday and low 60s Tuesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.