COLD tonight & a rather cold week ahead

THIS WEEK: Cold air will remain in place overnight and through the day tomorrow but clouds will clear allowing for a full day of sunshine Tuesday. The clearing will be short lived as clouds return from the west Tuesday night ahead of our next system. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers likely along with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the lower 40s. Showers will be possible Friday morning with clouds lingering through the day and high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the mid 30s.