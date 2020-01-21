Community leaders decry recent gun violence against children, call for tips in search for shooters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children's toys, police crime scene tape and bullet holes are all outside a Hickory Hill home Tuesday morning.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Kirby Mills Cove Monday night. There they found two young shooting victims -- a 6-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy. Police have not yet released the names of those victims.
"I have a newborn. I have a 1-year-old. Just think about that. We live over here and y’all shooting over here. Bullets ain’t got no names on them,” said Dynisty Boykins who lives nearby.
Memphis police say both victims are in extremely critical condition. The girl is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the teen boy is at Regional One.
Courtnei Spencer stopped by Kirby Mills Cove Tuesday to check on her friend and kids. She says this violence is heartbreaking.
“You may shoot in one direction, but that bullet may not go there. It could go in a different direction,” said Spencer.
This latest shooting comes days after 10-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed outside this Orange Mound home. Police say he was outside when a man in a white car fired a gun. No arrests have been made.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings is urging anyone with information, in either case, to come forward.
"If someone does a heinous act to a child they should be getting turned in immediately,” said Rallings.
WMC Action News 5 also spoke to State Rep. Jesse Chism, D-Memphis, who represents the part of Hickory Hill where the latest shootings happened.
He says he's outraged to hear about this violence.
"As a community, we really have to rally around the family and the community and really try and put our head around this and put our arms around each other,” said Chism.
Mayor Jim Strickland says these acts of violence are unconscionable.
“The loss of one life is too many, but as a parent, the loss of a child due to this kind of senseless act is unconscionable,” said Strickland. “We’re working hard every single day to recruit and retain more officers and bring more good paying jobs to our city. Reducing violent crime and keeping people safe has been and remains our number one priority.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
“For the sake of these children, for the sake of this community, please call Crime Stoppers," said District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
