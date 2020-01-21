School lawyer: Dump truck rear-ends Hoxie school bus, 7 kids injured

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 6:19 PM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles has injured seven kids, including the bus driver, and closed Highway 63 south of Walnut Ridge.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the crash involved a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, and several other vehicles, that left the bus flipped over in a ditch.

One child was airlifted to Memphis, but the condition of the child is not known.

Rebecca Worsham with the Mixon & Worsham PLC that represents the school told Region 8 News that all individuals were awake and alert when they were being transported from the scene of the accident.

The bus was flipped into a nearby ditch, and the video shows heavy damage to the back of the bus.

A Hoxie school official tells Region 8 News the bus involved in the crash would be known as bus 5, which makes stops in southeast Hoxie and Highway 63.

The crash is about 1.6 miles south of the Highway 91 intersection.

The southbound lanes of Highway 63 are being rerouted at this time.

A Hoxie School District school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle this afternoon. Seven students and the bus driver were injured in the accident and currently receiving medical attention. All individuals were awake and alert when they were being transported from the scene of the accident. The District will disclose further details once they become available.
Rebecca Worsham, Attorney at Law, Mixon & Worsham PLC
The trooper assigned to investigate the crash is still actively assessing the crash scene. Not until the trooper has accurate information that will be part of the investigative report will we be in a position to offer any preliminary information. You have a reporter I’ve spoken to who is at the scene of the crash who has been in contact with me.
Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler

