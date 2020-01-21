Former Grizzlies player injured after being hit by drunk driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons, who now plays for the Atlanta Hawks, was injured in a car crash last week.
According to NBC Sports, Parsons attorneys say he suffered multiple injuries including a traumatic brain injury, herniated disc and a torn labrum.
His lawyers say the other driver was charged with a DUI.
It is unclear if Parsons will be able to return to the team.
Parsons is in the final season of a four-year contract he signed with the Grizzlies in 2016. He was traded to the Hawks last summer.
