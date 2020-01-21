Grizzlies seven-game winning streak ended by Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The saying is ‘all good things must come to an end,’ it sure isn’t fun when they do.
Just ask the Memphis Grizzlies as they see their NBA best 7-game winning streak come to an end on MLK Day against the New Orleans Pelicans. Grizzlies lost 126-116 at the FedEx Forum.
Grizzlies Forward Jeran Jackson, Jr, who had 19 points and three triples himself, had this to say about the Pelicans attack, “We let them get too many good open looks.”
Jackson said, “We didn’t play defense like we should. We’ll get back in the lab and work on it and get better for sure.”
The Griz fall to 20-23 on the season.
