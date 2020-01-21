Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points and Danilo Gallinari added 25 as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 112-107. Paul scored 27 of his 28 points in the first half. Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who scored 17 of his 23 points after halftime, carried the Thunder after the break. James Harden shot 1 of 17 from 3-point range for the Rockets and finished with 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against his former team. He joined LeBron James as the only players with triple-doubles against all 30 NBA teams.