Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are proud of their amazing road run to the franchise's first AFC championship game in 17 years, especially after their 2-4 start to the season. But winning three straight road games before losing in Kansas City has driven home the importance of trying to host a playoff game for the first time since 2008 for Tennessee. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans have to get to the point where they host those games. The Titans go into the offseason with 18 pending free agents led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, beating Memphis 126-116 in the Grizzlies' annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game. Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a seven-game absence for the Pelicans. New Orleans ended Memphis’ seven-game winning streak. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15 for the Pelicans. Dillon Brooks led Memphis, matching his season high with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis sank a long go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left and No. 23 Tennessee beat Alabama 65-63 to snap a five-game losing streak in the series. Jordan Horston scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half and Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee. Tamari Key had six of Tennessee's 13 blocked shots and Kellie Harper won her 300th game during her 16-year head coaching career. Lewis scored 17 points and Jasmine Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama.
UNDATED (AP) — Empire Maker, who won the 2003 Belmont Stakes to spoil Funny Cide's Triple Crown bid and went on to become a prolific sire, has died at age 20. Gainesway Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, said the cause was a rare disease that compromised Empire Maker's immune system. He died Saturday. Empire Maker was bred and raced by Prince Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms and trained by the late Bobby Frankel, who called him “the best horse I ever trained.” Empire Maker was the grandsire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming.
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still sits atop The Associated Press women's college basketball poll with Baylor in second place. The Gamecocks received 22 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel. The Lady Bears had six. UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points. The Ducks moved up to No. 4. Louisville was fifth. Stanford fell to sixth. Oregon State, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA rounded out the top 10. Northwestern entered the poll at No. 22. It's the first ranking for the Wildcats since 2015-16.