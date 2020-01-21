High-performing Shelby Co. schools receive $1 million donation from Plough Foundation

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Twelve Shelby County Schools are splitting $1 million. While some donations aim to help underperforming schools, this one is going toward those schools doing better.
SCS officials and the Plough Foundation celebrated the gift Tuesday at Treadwell Middle School.
“It will mean professional development for our principals and our teachers and some technology for students,” SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said.
The money from the Plough Foundation will go toward the 12 schools in SCS’ Continuous Improvement Zone.
Those schools are Cherokee Elementary, Chickasaw Middle, Douglass High, Douglass K-8, Hamilton K-8, Lucie E. Campbell Elementary, Melrose High, Mitchell High, Sherwood Middle, Treadwell Middle, Treadwell Elementary and Westhaven Elementary.
The schools enter the CI zone after performing well enough to not be in the bottom 5 percent of schools in the state. Those bottom schools are in something called the Innovation Zone or I-zone.
“As schools moved out of the I-zone there was a gap,” Ray said. “Some of the supports that the state and the I-zone provided when schools did well are all taken away.”
Ray said while the schools in the CI zone are doing better, they can teeter on slipping back into the I-zone or improving even more. The Plough Foundation saw more resources are needed for these schools to make sure they continue in the right direction.
“Schools who have come away from the bottom 5 percent you can’t expect them to jump from there, it’s too big a leap, to higher-performing schools so it’s that extra effort,” Chairman of the Plough Foundation Diane Rudner said.
Public education has been one of the Plough Foundation’s constant focuses in Memphis.
“We feel it’s the future of the City of Memphis,” Rudner said.
